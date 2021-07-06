North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, May 2021

UNHCR distributed 4500 NFI kits to displaced households in Borno and Yobe States to ameliorate their suffering and provide some relief in response to the attacks on Damasak, Damboa and Geidam.

UNHCR’s Protection, Human Rights and Border Monitoring site visits reached about 67,000 IDPs, IDP and refugee returnees in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

UNHCR provided farm inputs and livestock to 495 IDP and returnee households in return communities to promote selfreliance and sustainability of returns.

Operational Highlights

■ North-East Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin witnessed many events in May that impacted on security, politics, and humanitarian response. None-state armed groups (NSAG) continued their terror campaign, launching audacious attacks on military formations, targeting humanitarian infrastructure and personnel, killing civilians, and causing widespread damage to property and critical national infrastructure such as the national power grid and telecom installations.

■ The economic impact of COVID-19 continues to affect the displaced population, most of whom are very vulnerable. Price increases due to inflation, further pauperises the affected population, and increased dependency on humanitarian assistance. The government commenced the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, targeting frontline workers in the region, which is a way forward in reducing the spread of the disease.

■ In Borno State, NSAG attacked Rann, Marte, Dikwa and Bama towns, causing widespread destructions and generalized violence, which led to the displacement of civilians to various towns in the State and neighbouring countries. More than 60 security incidents were reported. As a result, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) temporary suspended humanitarian activities in Gujba and Yusufari in Yobe State, in addition to Dikwa and Damasak in Borno, pending an improvement in the security situation. The main supply routes of MaiduguriDamaturu, Maiduguri-Mungono and Maiduguri Gajiram remained extremely volatile due to illegal vehicle checkpoints, adversely impacting delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.

■ In Adamawa State, the security situation was characterized by NSAG attacks recorded in various communities such as Hong, Michika and Michika. Kidnapping and other criminal activities were also reported across different parts of the State.

■ In Yobe State, NSAG continued to target the triad LGAs of Geidam, Gujba and Yusufari, attacking both military formations and civilians, including government facilities such as clinics and schools.

■ Cross Border Movements: More than 515 families of about 1,650 individuals cross border movements were recorded through the four official entry points of Banki, Damasak, Ngala and Pulka in Borno State, despite the ongoing international effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic such as closure of official entry points by the various governments. Banki recorded higher in movements, followed by Damasak, Pulka and Ngala. The high movements recorded in Banki can be alluded to the recently concluded first phase of the government led repatriation to Bama and Banki, which would have triggered spontaneous movement via this route. In Damasak, the series of NSAG attacks caused pendular movements between Damask and neighbouring villages in Niger Republic. Nigerians constituted the majority of the movements, followed by Cameroonians. The movement triggers include family visits, forced movements due to insecurity, return to country of origin, and seasonal job opportunities. Some of the families reported that they do not have any form of legal documentation. No significant protection concerns were reported during the movement and refoulment recorded. All the individuals accessed COVID-19 services such as awareness, hygiene facilities and temperature screening at the entry points. Border monitors and nurses coordinated with government health workers and other UN agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Organization for Migration to address identified gaps in response.

■ Internal Displacement: As the ongoing conflict persists, internal displacements continue to be recorded in the BAY States. Available displacement tracking data indicates close to 3,530 arrivals to the camps and host communities in the BAY States during May.