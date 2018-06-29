North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, May 2018

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The first Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum organized by UNDP with financial support from Germany, Sweden, and Norway was held from 8-9 May in Maiduguri, Borno State. Government representatives from Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria as well as UN Agencies participated and discussed how the humanitarian-development nexus could be used as the catalyst for peace and solutions in the Lake Chad Region.

On 31 May, UNHCR held a consultative meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state to gather insights on sustainable returns to Bama. Under the theme “Perspective of Bama Community on Returns”, 69 participants comprising members of the Transition Committee on Returns, community leaders including the Bama Chief Imam, elders and a member of the House of Representatives; community members of Bama; UN agencies and NGOs attended the meeting. During the discussions, the UNHCR Representative in Nigeria underscored the need to collectively take actions that would ensure the sustainability of returns. Some of the proposed solutions include:

• the need for a multisector approach to rehabilitate and/or construct permanent shelters;

• restore banking facilities affected by the crisis or establish new ones in areas where they were non-existent;

• provide water and sanitation facilities;

• ensure that residents can have access to their farmland by putting in place the necessary security measures;

• ensure the return of local government staff ; and • provide livelihood opportunities especially for youth and women.