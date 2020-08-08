North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, June 2020

24,684 Persons with Specific Needs identified for targeted assistance.

Additional 8 Protection Monitors and 6 Nurses recruited to reinforce border monitoring. 4,081 individuals crossed the Nigerian borders.

UNHCR supported the issuance of 15,107 civil documentation for IDPs, returnees and host community members to prevent Statelessness.

UNHCR Presence in the North-East

Staff: 43 National Staff

24 International Staff

Offices: 01 Country Office in Abuja

01 Sub Office in Maiduguri

01 Field Office in Yola

05 Field Units in Gwoza, Bama, Monguno, Ngala, Banki

Security and operational environment

The security and operational environment in the States of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, North-East Nigeria referred to as BAY States, continued to be volatile. In June, incidents of civil unrest, fire outbreaks and criminal activities further fragilized the affected population already impacted by the measures enacted by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the State of Borno, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) carried out indiscriminate attacks targeting communities in Dikwa, Nganzai, Monguno and Ngala, using various means, including mounting of illegal checkpoints and planting IEDS on the main supply Monguno-Maiduguri road axis. Civilians have been abducted, looted, and killed. Humanitarian actors were not spared; NSAG launched attacks on trucks conveying humanitarian aid along Maiduguri-Damaturu main supply routes, on the humanitarian hub in Monguno, and kidnapped five humanitarians.

In Adamawa State, insurgent activities were reported in the northern axis of Michika LGA while cattle rustling, kidnapping and gun threat were reported in the southern parts. Two communal clashes over the ownership of farmlands in Lagule community, and between Tangalere and Bare communities over community boundary resulted in burning of houses in Adamawa Central.

The Measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 such as the restriction of interstate movements, closure of Courts and curfews were still in effect, impacting negatively on the socio-economic lives of the affected populations. The impacts which include reduced income and loss of livelihoods due to inter-state travel ban as well as an increase of prices for basic necessities such as food and firewood. Cases of domestic violence and children begging and hawking as schools have been closed are on the rise.