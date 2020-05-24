North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, April 2020

Protection Monitoring activities reached 21,889 persons of concern.

UNHCR supported the issuance of 2,000 legal documentation for IDPs and returnees in the State of Borno to prevent statelessness.

Legal Counseling provided to 628 IDPs and returnees including sensitizations and legal representation in Court.

Security and operational environment

The security situation in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States remains volatile due to Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) persistent attacks and attempts to infiltrate IDP camps and host communities coupled with security operations by Nigerian security forces. The situation has been exacerbated by several outbreaks of fire in the camps, the advent and spread of the COVID 19 pandemic in Borno State, and the preventive and response measures to curb the outbreak which includes movement restrictions, closure of borders and a lockdown in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

The States of Borno and Yobe recorded NSAG attacks on security forces and civilian population in Gwoza, Ngala,

Dikwa, Bama, and Damboa. Attacks included ambushes, illegal check points on humanitarian and main supply routes between Maiduguri -Damaturu, Maiduguri-Monguno, Dikwa-Marte; attempts to detonate PBIEDs in camps and host communities in Dikwa, Ngala, Banki, Gwoza. . IDPs have either been killed or injured in some of these attacks including an 8-year-old male child who was injured by a stray bullet along with a woman in Bama IDP camp. In Adamawa State, NSAG attacked civilian populations in Krinshinga and Gulak ward of Madagali Local Government Area (LGA) carting away farm produce and burning several houses and shops.

Also, of concern during the reporting period were the incidents of fire outbreaks in Monguno, Ngala and Dikwa camps which resulted in damage to shelters, food and NFIs and loss of lives. These fire outbreaks have left over one thousand households without shelters and Non-Food Items (NFIs) thereby exposing them to risks.

Stakeholders including community gatekeepers and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have conducted joint assessments to ascertain the direct and indirect causes of fire incidents with the aim to put measures in place through community ownership to mitigate their recurrence.

After the first case of COVID-19 was recorded on 20 April in Pulka, Borno State and on 22 April in Adamawa State, both states imposed a State-wide lockdown. As of 30 April, the three state of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe account for 159 cases of COVID 19. Federal Government measures to prevent the rapid spread of COVID 19 pandemic such as limiting interstate travel of persons, social distancing, restriction of movement, border closures and ban on external visitors from the IDPs camps continue to impact the provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population in North-East Nigeria.

On a positive note, Adamawa State Government granted amnesty to 171 individuals on grounds of Good Character in16 correctional centers across the State to stem the spread of COVID-19.