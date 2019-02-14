North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, 4 - 9 February 2019

SUMMARY OF SECURITY SITUATION

The current security situation in the North-East continues to be volatile and unpredictable. The increase in security incidents over the past few months has led to increased new internal displacements. This continues to present additional risks and challenges, thereby further affecting the protection environment in the North-East.

On Friday, 8 February 2019, a non-state armed group (NSAG) infiltrated and attacked a military base 14 kilometers from Maiduguri, Borno State capital, during the incident reports indicate fatalities on both sides, theft of military vehicles and two houses being set ablaze.

On 09 February 2019, in Madagali, close to the Cameroon border with Nigeria and 280 kilometers North of Yola town in Adamawa State, a soldier and a local village chief were killed in another NSAG attack.

The renewed attacks in Adamawa State which has witnessed relative peace for sometimes underline the persistent threat from NSAGs against military and civilian infrastructure during the decade long insurgency which has reportedly killed more than 27,000 people, abducted hundreds of school girls and other civilians and displaced some 1.8 million people in North-East Nigeria.

POPULATION MOVEMENTS

The recent violence in Rann, Borno State forced approximately 35,000 Nigerians mainly women and children into neighbouring Cameroon, creating a dire humanitarian crisis. In addition, between December 2018 and January 2019, the number of IDPs in four of the Maiduguri camps (Gubio Road, Teachers Village, Bakasi and Mogcolis) grew by nearly 30% from about 79,000 to approximately 113,000 individuals as a result of the renewed hostilities in other parts of Borno.