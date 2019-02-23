North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, 11 - 22 February 2019

SUMMARY OF SECURITY SITUATION

Nigeria is due for presidential and national assembly elections on 23 February and 16 March for the governorship elections. Although the conduct of the general elections in 2015 was a huge improvement upon the previous ones, interaction with stakeholders reveals that sustained efforts are needed to consolidate and complete the encouraging political scenario that has characterized the preparations of the 2019 general elections. Nonetheless, there exist security challenges which threatened recent isolated elections in some parts of the country. There is, therefore, the need to double efforts in ensuring violence-free elections, as well as, strengthening preparations towards the establishment of a mechanism as part of mitigation measures.

Following the postponement of the Nigeria presidential and National Assembly elections, from 16 February to 23 February 2018, the security situation has remained relatively calm with some localized tensions in the country especially in Kaduna and Kano.

The security situation in the North-East Nigeria has remained volatile due to continuous attacks by the Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). During the reported period, as many as 24 people were reported killed due to NSAGs related incidents in Borno and Adamawa states from 11-16 February. In one incident alone, 11 people were killed in an early morning suicide attack on Muslim worshippers in Maiduguri, Borno State on 16 February.

There were also multiple road ambushes by the NSAGs during the period. One of them involved the convoy of a top state official, which was ambushed on 13 February while heading to a political rally in the border town of Gamboru-Ngala in the eastern part of the state. During the incident, at least three people were confirmed dead and several others wounded.

The increase in security incidents had no direct link to the just postponed presidential elections, but the wave of attacks have further made the situation in the North-East increasingly precarious and volatile.

Consequently, UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies continue to have restricted humanitarian access in areas where people are in desperate need of assistance.