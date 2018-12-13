North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, 1 - 31 October 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2018
Highlights
- As of October 2018, a total 167,991 IDPs under 18 years have been registered and issued birth certificates across Borno state in collaboration with the National Population Commission. Registration affords legal protection and reduces the risk of statelessness.
- UNHCR along with sister UN agencies verified 285 children during the second phase of the joint verification of the remaining caseload of children associated with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).
- UNHCR, in partnership with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has registered 40,393 Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon, Niger and Chad since the beginning of the year at border control points in North-East Nigeria.
- UNHCR handed over 60 units of two-bedroom permanent shelters to Adamawa state authorities meant for the most vulnerable returnees in Maiha LGA complemented by standard NFI kits.
- The Return Strategy for Borno State – which aims to set minimum conditions for return for a safe, dignified, informed and voluntary return of displaced populations – was endorsed by the High Level Task Force on 18 October. A work plan is now being drafted for any future relocations.