North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, 06 - 19 August 2019

Security Situation

The general security situation in the Northeast of Nigeria remains largely volatile. During this reporting period, while Borno State was at the epicenter of continuing hostilities, sporadic incidents were reported in the States of Yobe and Adamawa. This period was marked by two simultaneous Non-State Arm Groups (NSAG) attacks in Banki; one on the UN Humanitarian Hub armed guards, and the other on IDP camp. These incidents may indicate modification of the modus operandi of NSAG. They are targeting UN structures and assets. While the intentions behind the attacks remain unknown, based on previous experiences, they could be aimed at collecting supplies, and/or abducting humanitarian personnel for ransom. A joint assessment mission was conducted, and an ad hoc Area Security Management Team held to review existing prevention and mitigation measures.

Overall, the military exercise control over the territories, major towns, and strategic routes. Risks associated with ambushes, collateral damage, abductions of staff and persons of concern is likely to continue in the short and medium-term. Military operations and NSAG activities in Northern Borno tend to impact humanitarian activities. Adherence to effective security risk management measures and constant monitoring of the situation remains a crucial part of program implementation.