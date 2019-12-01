North-East Nigeria: Situation Update, 01 December 2019

Operating Environment

The security situation in the States of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) is unpredictable and volatile. Insecurity and attacks by Non-State Armed Groups continue to affect UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies' activities in North-East Nigeria in addition to causing population movements. A ban was imposed on the movement of transport vehicles by roads connecting Maiduguri to Damasak, Monguno, and Damaturu areas of UNHCR operation. The recent seasonal flooding has significantly impacted IDPs and returnee’s quality of life in all the camps including host communities. Hundreds of shelters were destroyed causing secondary displacement to some of the already vulnerable IDP Households. Humanitarian agencies continue to carry out response activities in terms of recovery of shelters.

Adamawa State continued to be impacted by conflict between farmers and herdsmen in Saminkaka, Sabon Peggi, Rumde, Ngolumba, Gudawoand Namtari communities, Ngurore and Namtari wards, Yola South. These conflicts resulted in the loss of livelihoods and heightened tension within the communities. Moreover, cases of abduction, hostage-taking, and armed banditry continued to be reported in communities in Mubi South and North, Michika and Madagali LGAs.