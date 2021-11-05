North-East Nigeria: Protection Monitoring Report, May - June 2021

The NE area and the Lake Chad Basin witnessed many events in May that impacted on security, politics, and humanitarian response. As reported in the previous months, members of the NSAG continued their terror campaign, launching audacious attacks on military formations, targeting humanitarian infrastructure and personnel, killing civilians, and causing widespread damage to property and critical national infrastructure such as the national grid and telecom installations. The report of the killing of Abubakar Shekau, the JAS factional leader by the ISWAP leaning Albarnawy and the capturing of the JAS leaders loyal to the former operating in the southern part of Borno State, has been predicted to potent more violence in the communities. The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt with the economy taking the toll. Prices of items have almost doubled compared to pre COVID-19 period. The administration of COVID-19 vaccine commenced in Nigeria including in the BAY States since March 20211. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had disclosed that 1,945, 273 eligible Nigerians had so far taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of the end of May 2021.

In Borno State, as reported in the previous months, to overrun towns and villages, NSAG attacked Rann, Marte, Dikwa and Bama towns causing widespread destructions and generalized violence which led to the displacement of civilians to various towns in the state and in neighboring countries. In General, 93 Security incidents comprising of Armed Attacks (65), PIEB/IED (3) crime (15) Illegal Vehicle Checkpoint (IVCP - 6) and Hazard (9) affected no fewer than 100 civilians in the BAY states, who either sustained injuries or were killed in the process. As a result, the Humanitarian Country Team temporarily suspended Humanitarian activities in Gujba and Yusufari in Yobe State in addition to Dikwa and Damasak which had been suspened earlier, pending an improvement in the security situation in the affected areas. The Main Supply Routes of Maiduguri-Damaturu, Maiduguri-Mungono and Maiduguri Gajiram remained extremely volatile to ply due to illegal vehicle Check points, causing significant delays in the delivery of Humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.

Adamawa State, the security situation was characterized by NSAG attacks recorded in various communities of Hong, Gombi, Madagali and Michika. Kidnapping and other criminal activities were also reported across different parts of the state. The escalation of criminal activities by the “Shilla boys” in the State State Capital Yola, has led to the imposition of curfew hours to 2200hrs by the Adamawa State Government. In Yobe State, NSAG continued to target the triad LGAs of Geidam, Gujba and Yusufari targeting both military formations and civilians including government facilities such as clinics and schools in flagrant violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2286 (2016) which seeks to protect schools and clinics suring war and other international Cnventions.