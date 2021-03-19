North-east Nigeria - Promoting dignity and moving towards a better future, March 2021

2020 - 2021 OVERVIEW

2021 marks the twelfth year of conflict in north-east Nigeria. The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states remains one of the largest in the world, accounting for millions of severely vulnerable people.

This protracted crisis is characterized by millions of people displaced, countless others affected by violence and insecurity, livelihoods and coping mechanisms severely disrupted, as well as widespread human rights violations. Rather than abating, violence continues putting 8.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

The operating environment for humanitarian partners has become increasingly challenging. Attacks against humanitarian workers and civilians are pervasive, putting civilians and aid workers at risk. Many key logistical routes across the north-east are insecure and thus impeding transport of personnel and humanitarian supplies critical for the operation. In 2020, despite security challenges and movement restrictions caused by the ongoing violence, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian partners reached over five million people. Malnutrition was averted for two million children who were provided with food assistance.

In a complex context like north-east Nigeria, humanitarian assistance is critical for the well-being and survival of people affected by conflict. The ability of partners to continue operations at scale is under threat from diminishing funding. The year 2020 recorded the lowest funding level since the beginning of the operation, with only 55 per cent of the requirement being met. The international community’s commitment to and support for the humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria is even more critical in 2021 as needs are increasing. The support of the Nigerian Government also remains critical in terms of its efforts to respond to the crisis and providing an enabling environment for the response.

More than ever, the commitment of the international community and national authorities, is critically needed for the situation not to further deteriorate for millions of already vulnerable people. Moreover, a lack of commitment would jeopardize the considerable gains made in providing basic services, including shelter, and efforts to restore lives and dignity in communities. There is also the risk that if efforts are not maintained or increased, regional stability and prospects for development will be undermined.