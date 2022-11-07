North-East Nigeria Operational Update, September 2022

UNHCR and partners reached over 76,740 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members through protection, human rights interventions, and border monitoring in the BAY States.

More than 4,530 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members (1,010 households) accessed UNHCR’s 30 protection desks located in 10 different LGAs in Borno State.

UNHCR and partners sensitized over 46,000 IDPs, IDP returnees, refugee returnees, and host community members across the BAY States on PSEA, GBV, child protection, and human rights, among others.