Nigeria + 2 more
North-East Nigeria Operational Update, November 2021
Attachments
November 2021
UNHCR reached more than 6,075 IDPs, returnees, and locals with sensitisation on COVID-19 preventive measures in Adamawa State.
UNHCR and NBA issued more than 4,560 indigene certificates to IDPs and refugee returnees in Borno State, and almost 10,025 birth certificates to IDP and returnees’ children in Adamawa State.
UNHCR and partners visited and monitored almost 1,420 protection sites, reaching over 82,140 IDPs, returnees, and locals in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States
Operational Highlights
- The security situation in the Lake Chad Basin remained volatile, with Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) continuously attacking, ambushing, and mounting illegal checkpoints on main supply routes in the region. Through such criminal activities, NSAG members killed, kidnapped, and abducted displaced people. Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) remained active across operational locations, mainly in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States. Their activities targeted security forces, civilian populations, and humanitarian actors. Attacks also occurred in some areas where internally displaced people (IDPs) were returned after the closure of camps by the Borno State Government and it was reported that abductions, killings, and imposition of taxes continued unabated in those return locations, thereby inflicting further economic hardship on the local communities. This situation was further compounded by fire and cholera outbreaks in some camps and host communities, as well as a persistent fear of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.