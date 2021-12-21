North-East Nigeria Operational Update, November 2021

November 2021

UNHCR reached more than 6,075 IDPs, returnees, and locals with sensitisation on COVID-19 preventive measures in Adamawa State.

UNHCR and NBA issued more than 4,560 indigene certificates to IDPs and refugee returnees in Borno State, and almost 10,025 birth certificates to IDP and returnees’ children in Adamawa State.

UNHCR and partners visited and monitored almost 1,420 protection sites, reaching over 82,140 IDPs, returnees, and locals in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States

Operational Highlights