North-East Nigeria Operational Update, February 2022

UNHCR distributed 2,000 tarpaulins and core relief items such as jerry cans to support some 500 families that survived a fire at Muna IDP camp Maiduguri, which killed 3 people and destroyed nearly 1,300 shelters.

UNHCR and partners recorded over 3,400 individuals who moved across the borders between Nigeria, Cameroon,

Niger, and Chad, either fleeing from attacks or in search of better services in camps.

Nearly 4,200 IDPs and returnees accessed UNHCR’s 30 Protection Desks in Borno State to complain about their health conditions, lack of access to basic services, and forced marriages.

Operational Highlights