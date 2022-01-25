Nigeria + 3 more
North-East Nigeria Operational Update, December 2021
During the commemoration of the 16-Days of Activism for 2021 in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, UNHCR and partners reached nearly 2,600 individuals through community engagements and advocacy.
The Borno State Government unilaterally closed Bakassi and Teachers Village IDP camps in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, hosting nearly 63,000 women, men and children (12,294 households).
UNHCR and partners reached over 83,000 IDPs, IDP and refugee returnees, and host community members through some 1,600 protection and human rights border monitoring missions and site visits in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.
Operational Highlights
In Borno State, NSAG used short-range military type projectiles to launch attacks in parts of Maiduguri metro and Rann in Kala Balge LGA (Local Government Areas0. Some members of the NSAG surrendered to the military. Armed attacks, mounting of illegal checkpoints, abduction of civilians, petty crime, fire hazards/ outbreaks across the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States. Some 88 civilians were affected by incidents such as ambushes, while road movements remained risky for humanitarian workers and cargo. Because of the insecurity involved, UN Security classified most roads in Borno State as “no go” areas.
In Adamawa State, NSAG members threatened to attack Mubi and Michika LGAs. To avert such attacks, the military attempted to disrupt market activities in Michika on 11 December 2021 but NSAGs still succeeded to attack parts of the LGA a few days later, killing four Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Another attack mounted by gunmen in Ndula settlement, Fufore LGA, left six IDPs seriously injured. Abductions for ransom continued with a host community leader and three members kidnapped in Yola North and Maiha LGAs. A ransom demand of 13 million naira was made as a condition for their release.
Meanwhile, in Yobe State, ISWAP and Boko Haram members burned a newly renovated police station in the town of Buniyadi on 1 December 2021, and freed suspects in detention. On 27 December 2021, the armed groups attempted to infiltrate the town again, prompting a movement restriction on the busy Damaturu-Biu road. When their attempt on Buniyadi failed, the NSAG members are reported to have later attacked Goniri returned community with the use of shortrange military type projectiles, injuring seven individuals.
December was characterised by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections but the Nigerian government did not impose any lockdown in the country. The UN, however, adopted measures to curtail the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus and took preliminary measures including the reduction of personnel footprints in offices.