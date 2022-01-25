North-East Nigeria Operational Update, December 2021

During the commemoration of the 16-Days of Activism for 2021 in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) States, UNHCR and partners reached nearly 2,600 individuals through community engagements and advocacy.

The Borno State Government unilaterally closed Bakassi and Teachers Village IDP camps in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, hosting nearly 63,000 women, men and children (12,294 households).

UNHCR and partners reached over 83,000 IDPs, IDP and refugee returnees, and host community members through some 1,600 protection and human rights border monitoring missions and site visits in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

Operational Highlights