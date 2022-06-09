North East Nigeria mVAM Bulletin — Borno, Adamawa, Yobe - May 2022 — Lean Season Food Security Outlook

Key points

Over 40% of households in northeast Nigeria have inadequate food consumption at the start of the lean season. This marks a ten percentage point increase compared to last year.

IDPs and returnees show significantly higher levels of deprivation and vulnerability in terms of food consumption, coping, nonmonetary poverty and food stock levels.

In May around 40% of cultivating households have some food stocks remaining. However for most households stock will not last longer than two months. Food consumption is therefore expected to worsen rapidly over the coming months.

Context

Conflict in northeast Nigeria remains a protracted crisis, with persistent inequalities and poverty affecting the region. As of March 2022, 2.17 million individuals remain internally displaced in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY)

States, with women and children comprising most of those internally displaced. Armed insurgency in northeast Nigeria has intensified, resulting in increased humanitarian access challenges, recurring displacement, increased food insecurity, and limited opportunities to introduce durable solutions. Inflation rates have continued to increase since October 2020 and saw an especially sharp jump in early 2021. After a short stabilization, inflation has seen an increase again starting March 2022 and is expected to further increase in light of the Ukraine crisis.