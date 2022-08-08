North East Nigeria mVAM Bulletin - Borno, Adamawa, Yobe - July 2022 — Lean Season Food Security Outlook

Key points

Almost 40% of households in northeast Nigeria have inadequate food consumption in July during the current the lean season. This marks a two percentage point increase compared to last year.

IDPs and returnees show significantly higher levels of deprivation and vulnerability in terms of food consumption, coping, nonmonetary poverty and food stock levels. Especially IDPs residing in camps or informal settlements.

In July around 33% of cultivating households have some food stocks remaining. However, only 16% have stocks that will last longer than a month. Stock levels have significantly reduced compared to the start of the lean season.