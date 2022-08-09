North-East Nigeria: Mobility Tracking: IDP and Returnee ATLAS as of July 2022

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) provides support to the Government and humanitarian partners by establishing a comprehensive system that collects, analyses and disseminates data on IDPs and returnees to ensure timely and effective assistance to the affected populations. Data collection takes place at a granular level and is repeated at regular intervals to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

As of July 2022, the DTM identified a total of 2,455,190 IDPs in 501,758 households and 1,983,130 returnees in 323,277 households. The IDP population included IDPs in camps and camp-like settings (988,428 individuals or 40%) and IDPs residing in host communities (1,466,762 individuals or 60%). The returnee population included IDP returnees (1,822,932 individuals or 92%) and returnees from abroad (323,277 individuals or 8%).