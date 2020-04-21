North-East Nigeria Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 20 April 2020

The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states, in northeast Nigerian, is worsening after more than a decade of armed conflict and its devastating effects on the life and livelihood of some 7. 9 million of people. There are over 900,000 cases of Global Acute Malnutrition and 288,299 Severe Acute Malnutrition. Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) remains a major concern for the humanitarian response in the BAY states. Out of the total incidents of SEA recorded in 2019, 87.5 per cent of the incidents were perpetrated against adults, while 12.5 per cent against children under 18 years of age.

Since 2009, about 15,000 civilians have been killed in the BAY states.The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in the BAY states is high considering that around 35 per cent of health facilities have been destroyed or partially damaged due to the conflict.

With 1.6 million IDPs living in congested camps at a bare minimum of recommended sphere standards of 45 sqm per person, decongestion of camps is an immediate and urgent priority to accommodate 424,515 individuals who are having a surface area less than 19 sqm per person for living space and reduce the risk of transmission.

While the COVID-19 pandemic presents a potentially era-defining challenge to public health and the economy and its long- and short-term consequences on affected population in BAY states remained to be fully understood, some immediate effects will be on humanitarian aid flows due to restrictions. Significant disruptions of food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation supplies, and demands will impact people’s well-being.