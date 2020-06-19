North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Snapshot - As of 16 June 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak further exacerbates the pressure on the BAY states’ fragile health care system already weakened by violence against civilians, including attacks on hospitals and denial of humanitarian access. The COVID-19 crisis has grave consequences on the lives and wellbeing of vulnerable families, children and internally displaced people due to the physical environments they live in as a result of armed violence. Estimates show that the outbreak pushes 2.7 million additional people to rely on humanitarian assistance. The COVID 19 is spreading in the country at an exponential pace; it took 75 days to reach for the first time 5,000 cases and only 30 to reach 16,000 cases.