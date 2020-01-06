North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, November 2019 edition (covering 1 - 31 October)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

7.1 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED

6.2 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED

5.6 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED

In October, the humanitarian community continued to address the implications of the suspensions on the operations of Action Against Hunger (AAH/ACF) and Mercy Corps that were announced on 19 September and 24 September respectively. Throughout the month, this continued to hamper the humanitarian response, limiting services that these organizations provide to more than 400,000 people.

On 30 October, the Federal Government lifted the suspensions on these organizations along with a seven-point agenda to strengthen coordination and partnership between the humanitarian community and the Government of Nigeria in the north-east. The Government also announced a workshop on Civil-Security Cooperation to take place in early November to develop and sustain cooperation between humanitarian organizations and the military.

On 24 October, the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Mark Lowcock, and humanitarian partners commemorated United Nations Day with the official re-opening of the UN House in Abuja under the theme “The Future we Want, the UN we Need: Reaffirming our Commitment to Multilateralism”. The occasion paid tribute to the people, including UN staff and Nigerian civilians, who were victims of the suicide car bombing that struck UN House in Abuja on 26 August 2011. The reopening symbolically demonstrated the UN’s dedication to addressing complex challenges through international cooperation.

Mr. Lowcock also visited Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, to meet with local, international, government and military entities to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the north-east and identify ways forward to enhance collaboration amongst all actors.

In October, Adamawa State was hit by the worst floods in 17 years. Humanitarian partners responded to the urgent needs of over 100,000 people affected by floods in the State after heavy rains on 27 October damaged and submerged many homes. A total of 19,000 people were displaced and the Government set up nine camps in seven LGAs across Adamawa to house the displaced population. Humanitarians supplied non-food items including hygiene kits, blankets and mats, as well as health services and emergency shelter kits.

Humanitarian organizations and key actors from the Federal Government convened for a workshop in Abuja on 29 October to consolidate the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020. The workshop engaged key actors responding to the humanitarian emergency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, to collectively analyse the situation, and coordinate and plan urgent actions for the upcoming year. UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations, local civil society organizations, national emergency institutions,

State Governments and the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development actively participated in the discussion.

As of 31 October 2019, $504.5 million (59.5 %) of required funds had been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS) https://fts.unocha.org/countries/163/summary/2019. The United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations in 2019. It remains the seventh largest single-country appeal globally.