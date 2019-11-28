North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, October 2019 edition (covering 1 - 30 September)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

7.1 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF LIFE SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2019

6.2 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED FOR LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2019

4.2 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED AS OF SEPTEMBER 2019

In September, the humanitarian community mourned the death of an aid worker, who was executed by non-state armed groups on 25 September after having been held in captivity since July. The United Nations calls on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, while calling for the immediate release of the six aid workers still being held hostage.

The month of September was characterized by further shrinking of the humanitarian space as the military’s new “super camp” strategy has had serious implications on the movement of humanitarian workers and cargo. This is particularly affecting aid delivery along the Maiduguri – Damasak road (Gubio and Magumeri) and along the Maiduguri – Monguno road (Gajiganna and Gajiram) in Borno State. Partners’ presence in these areas has reduced to only a few hours a day, due to heightened insecurity in these areas. Moreover, heightened security risks and road closures are impeding the movement of humanitarian cargo along these roads, as well as the Pulka-Gwoza road.

The closure of Action Against Hunger (AAH/ACF) and Mercy Corps by the Nigerian Armed Forces, on 19 September and 24 September respectively, had severe implications for the ongoing response, leaving up to 400,000 people that these organizations were reaching without access to aid. Negotiations with the Theatre Commander in Maiduguri were held throughout the rest of the month to resolve the issue and allow both organizations to resume their activities.

These developments point to the need to prioritize a concerted communications strategy and reinforce community engagement to manage the reputational risks that humanitarian partners may face. Mitigating false or negative perceptions of humanitarian aid is also crucial, as they pose security risks for staff in the field.

In September, the Inter-Sector Working Group held state‐level consultation workshops on the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) in Yola, Damaturu and Maiduguri. The series of workshops focused on the Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) conducted by REACH and the Secondary Data Review (SDR). The workshops also aimed to agree on a common understanding of the humanitarian situation and the severity of needs per geographical location, together with the local authorities, to identify the affected population groups to support in 2020 within the three-year Humanitarian Response Strategy presented in January 2019.

As of 30 September 2019, $444.1 million (52.4 per cent) of required funds had been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS). The United Nations and partners are appealing for a total of $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations in 2019. It remains the seventh largest single-country appeal globally.