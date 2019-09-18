North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, August 2019 edition (covering 1 - 31 July 2019)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

7.1 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2019

6.2 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED FOR LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2019

In July, the rainy season and a rise in security incidents significantly impacted the crisis-affected population, requiring rapid response by humanitarian actors across sectors. Heavy rainfalls heightened the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly waterborne diseases. This is directly linked to stagnant water and poor hygiene conditions in camps flooded by rains, further exacerbated by overcrowding in camps and camp-like settings. For example, 300 new cases of cholera were reported in Adamawa State from 1 to 31 July, with two additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 457 with four deaths (CFR=0.87%) since the outbreak was declared on 18 June 2019. Health partners have worked closely with Adamawa State health officials to detect cases early on and contain the outbreak, while prioritizing mitigation measures in Borno and Yobe states which have thus far prevented further outbreaks from materializing.

The increased prevalence of water-borne diseases during the rainy season further increases health complications that lead to both moderate and severe acute malnutrition (MAM/SAM), particularly in children under 59 months. Critically low funding for the treatment of MAM is particularly concerning as MAM cases left untreated worsen and become severe. As o of July, a mere two per cent of the 390,000 children targeted for MAM treatment have been reached, while the Nutrition Sector has only received 39.9 per cent in funds required to reach two million people targeted for assistance.

The recent increase in security incidentstriggered further displacements. Partners registered 8,421 new arrivals across seven receptions centres throughout July. The largest number (1,992 individuals) arrived in Ngala, Borno State, with the majority of new arrivals citing increased violence and fear of being cut off from food assistance during the rainy season as the main triggers for their displacement.

The deteriorating security environment also adversely affected food security in the month of July and impeded farmers’ access to farmland, preventing them from producing rainy season crops. For example, up to 60 per cent of beneficiaries in Monguno, Borno State, were unable to plant the seeds they received, according to a partner’s post-distribution monitoring. Fertilizer distribution remains a challenge due to restrictions from authorities. This is especially worrying as the window for fertilizer distribution during this current rainy season is very narrow, if not already too late.

In July, three separate explosive incidents in Gwoza LGA, Borno State resulted in the death of one INGO staff member, three children, and one female, and injured a driver and two other children. This underscores the continued risks and harmful repercussions posed by explosive devices. One incident involving a road-planted improvised explosive device also destroyed a water truck in Pulka, causing the death of the driver and injury of a passenger. This incident compounded the humanitarian situation in Pulka where water scarcity was already a consistent and prevalent challenge. Partners are exploring alternatives to cover the resulting gap in clean water provision.

The increase in violence also directly affected humanitarian actors who have increasingly become targets of attack. On 18 July, six humanitarians were abducted and one driver lost his life after an attack by armed groups near Damasak, Borno state. The Humanitarian Country Team renewed its calls on all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of aid workers and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance.

The urgent need for renewed support to face the recent upsurge in violence and growing humanitarian needs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states was also stressed during the visit of the global Emergency Directors of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) in the first week of July. This call was reemphasized during an event in remembrance of 10 years since the start of the crisis in north-east Nigeria on 31 July, which also launched the virtual reality (VR) experience “Holding On” that was open to the public in Abuja. The VR experience aimed to raise public awareness on the crisis by allowing viewers to see the experience of IDPs first hand.

Underfunding remains a challenge in many sectors. As of 31 July 2019, $326.9 million (39 per cent) of required funds had been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS). The United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations in 2019. It remains the seventh largest singlecountry appeal globally.