North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, July 2019 edition (covering 1 - 30 June 2019)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

7.1 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED

6.2 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED

2.5 MILLION PEOPLE REACHED

As of June, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have reached nearly 2.5 million people with humanitarian assistance, a total of 39 per cent of the 6.2 million targeted for aid in 2019.

In June, the rainy season continued with flooding and windstorms impacting camps and camp-like settings, as well as the delivery of food assistance. The food security response was significantly scaled up in June and food assistance was prepositioned in areas at risk of getting cut off from aid during the rainy season. Partners also provided increased agricultural assistance to support displaced and host communities ahead of the crucial time of the planting season.

The new Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis exercise was also updated in June. More than 25 Sector partners participated in this assessment, which showed an increase of 300,000 people who are food insecure. As a result, the total number of people facing food insecurity in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states went up to 3 million people from 2.7 million previously projected for the same time period (June to August 2019) in the last CH analysis conducted in October 2018. As of June 2019, around 2.1 million people have received food security assistance, a significant increase from the 1.3 million reached at the end of May.

A total of 128,674 cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) have been recorded since January. The nutrition situation is likely to worsen due to poor hygiene and sanitation conditions, especially in host communities; disease outbreaks such as measles; and the influx of newly displaced populations specifically in Damboa LGA of Borno State. New arrivals typically reach locations with poor nutrition and need immediate screening and treatment. Lack of funding, especially for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, is hampering the response. This deficit leaves partners to only target areas that are extremely vulnerable. By the end of June, less than 20 per cent of those identified in need of nutrition assistance have been reached.

On 18 June 2019, the Adamawa State Government officially declared an outbreak of cholera in three LGAs namely Yola North, Yola South and Girei. The total number of cases reported as of 18 June stands at 76 cases with one death. The total number of cases reported as of 31 July, 2019 stands at 457, with four deaths (CFR=0.87 %). There is an urgent need to scale up health services for new arrivals as existing response capacities are overwhelmed. Health partners are also facing access challenges, which pose concerns especially in the event of disease outbreaks.

In June, population movements across Borno and Adamawa states continued with a total 10,153 new arrivals and 3,753 departures recorded across various tracking locations. The highest number of arrivals were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA and Bama LGA of Borno State.

In 2019, the United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations. It is the seventh largest single-country appeal globally. As of 30 June 2019, halfway through the year, only 32.3 per cent ($274.2 million) of the funding appeal has been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS). Additional financial support is urgently needed to reach the 6.2 million people targeted for humanitarian aid in 2019.