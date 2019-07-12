North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, June 2019 edition (covering 1 - 31 May 2019)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

As of May, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have reached a total of 2 million people with humanitarian assistance.

The month of May marked the onset of the rainy season, which already began impacting IDP communities who are particularly vulnerable when exposed to these harsh weather conditions. Some 18 camp sites in Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Ngala and Kaga LGAs have already registered 500 reports on damagesto shelters and NFI kits, affecting more than 4,500 individuals, further emphasizing the need for a coordinated multi-sectoral response to mitigate the impact of the rainy season.

As part of these efforts, the Inter-Sector Working Group finalized the Rainy Season and Extended Military Operations Contingency Plan to address and respond to the expected increase in vulnerabilities, targeting approximately 385,000 people across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states with key preparedness and response activities.

In May, more than 33,000 new arrivals were registered in Borno and Adamawa states, with 80 per cent of these being registered in Borno State. Displacement trends point to ongoing insecurity and military operations as the driving force of population movements, which lead to overcrowding in existing camps, camp-like settings and reception centres. Lack of additional land to provide adequate shelter solutions continues to be a pressing challenge, with an estimated 81,385 internally displaced people sleeping out in the open or lacking proper shelter solutions. Humanitarian actors across sectors continue to advocate for the availability of additional land for the construction of shelters, especially as the rainy season progresses.

Towards the latter half of May, humanitarians focused on urgently providing assistance to 9,693 new arrivals (as of 28 May) in Damboa town, Damboa LGA in Borno State, following military relocations on 21 May ahead of planned clearance operations in Sabon Gari community. The majority of new arrivals are staying out in the open at either GSSS Camp or Unity Camp in Damboa and in urgent need of shelter, WASH, NFI, and food assistance. This marks the second military relocation in recent months, posing particular concerns in terms of protection of civilians, freedom of movement, and respect for the rights of individuals.

To respond to the ongoing measles outbreak in Borno State, humanitarians vaccinated more than 800,000 children between the ages of six months and six years as part of the second phase of the measles reactive vaccination campaign. That brings the total number of children vaccinated since February 2019 to over 1.2 million.

In 2019, the United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations. It is the seventh largest single-country appeal globally. As of 31 May 2019, $215.8 million (25.5 per cent) of the funds have been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).