North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, May 2019 edition (covering 1 - 30 April 2019)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

As of April, the United Nations and humanitarian partners reached 1,600,000 people with humanitarian assistance.

Decongesting camps and reception centres continued to be a main priority throughout the month of April. Humanitarian partners began the construction of 900 new shelters in Kuya Camp extension in Monguno town in Borno State, of which 500 shelters were completed at the end of April. Thousands of people who had been living on the roadside in makeshift shelters or out in the open are now being relocated to these new shelters.

However, overcrowding in camps continues to be a prevalent concern with over 40 per cent of camps in Borno State remaining overcongested. Moreover, more than 15,000 people who are living in makeshift shelters or sleeping out in the open are in urgent need of shelter assistance. Some progress has been made in Maiduguri, Monguno and Bama in Borno State with the allocation of additional land to build new shelters. However, humanitarian actors across sectors continue to advocate for the availability of additional land to close these pressing shelter gaps ahead of the impending rainy season.

The Inter-Sector Working Group continued to develop and strongly advocate for resources for the Rainy Season Contingency Plan and new displacements as a result of ongoing military operations. Ahead of the rainy season, key priorities include: prepositioning food assistance, mitigating potential health risks and disease outbreaks, reducing flooding and water build-up in camps with proper drainage systems, and the provision of shelter assistance especially for internally displaced people who are sleeping out in the opening.

On 8 April 2019, the Nigerian military evacuated the entire population of Jakana town of Borno State estimated at 10,000 people. The residents were relocated to Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri, Borno State. Humanitarian partners supported protection and advocacy efforts and residents were allowed to start returning to Jakana on 11 April. Further evacuation of civilians for security reasons could take place in the coming months across Borno State as military operations intensify, which could impact humanitarian operations.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners call on the Government of Nigeria to ensure the protection of civilians and full respect of the rights of individuals, while encouraging the Government to coordinate with humanitarian actors in the event of future evacuations.

The spontaneous return of 1,400 Nigerian refugees from Niger to Damasak, Borno State has been reported. A cross-border Tripartite Commission is expected to meet in May to discuss the voluntary return of Nigerian refugees and draft a tripartite agreement.

Efforts to resume operations in Rann, Kala/Balge LGA in Borno State are ongoing. Partners are holding weekly meetings to coordinate efforts and agree on response priorities, as well as logistics and security components. An inter-agency mission to Rann on 11 April focused on shelter, WASH, food, protection, health and security. However, significant challenges still remain in regularly reaching Rann, redeploying staff and ensuring partner presence.

More than 800,000 school-aged children are out of school in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states of which more than 50 per cent are girls. The Education Sector is underfunded, and is appealing for an additional $30 million in funding to cover the gap.

The Mine Action Sub-Sector marked the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance to Mine Action on 4 April in Maiduguri, stressing the importance of Mine Action in the humanitarian response across the BAY states. Throughout the month, the Mine Action Sub-Sector provided risk education to 25,789 people to help prevent protection concerns related to explosive hazards.

In 2019, the United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations. It is the seventh largest single-country appeal globally. As of 30 April 2019, $324.5 million (22.8 per cent) of the funds have been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).