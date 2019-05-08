North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, April 2019 edition (covering 1 - 31 March 2019)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

As of March, the United Nations and humanitarian partners reached more than 1.2 million people with food security assistance across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Nearly 20,000 children under the age of five were admitted for the management of severe acute malnutrition. Humanitarians provided protection services to some 87,000 people and more than half a million people gained access to sanitation facilities.

The relocation of new arrivals and the decongestion of camps, particularly Teachers Village IDP Camp in Maiduguri, took priority in the month of March. By the end of March, humanitarian partners had facilitated the relocation of 8,121 individuals to the new camp at Mohammed Goni International Stadium from Teachers Village IDP Camp in Maiduguri. All 1,910 shelters constructed by humanitarians in the new camp are now occupied. The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provided logistics support and also relocated an additional 215 people to Stadium Camp from Bale Galtimari and allocated them shelters, bringing the total camp population in Stadium Camp to 8,336 individuals.

Originally, humanitarians aimed to accommodate 14,200 individuals in the new Stadium Camp. However, adjustments in the site plan, namely the construction of family shelters as opposed to communal shelters, and the inability to build in flood-prone areas of the Stadium Camp, meant that fewer people could be accommodated there than planned. This means that Teachers Village IDP Camp is still overcrowded and additional solutions are needed. Moreover, 40 per cent of IDP camps across Borno State remain overcongested.

The humanitarian community continues to advocate for additional land to develop targeted, safe, area-specific decongestion plans in coordination with all actors, including traditional leaders and local authorities.

Throughout the month of March, humanitarian staff who had been relocated from field locations due to security precautions in the lead up to elections in February, resumed their duties across humanitarian hubs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states.

Rann in Kala/Balge LGA of Borno State remained inaccessible to humanitarian actors. An estimated 30,000 Nigerian refugees returned to Rann from Cameroon at the end of February and are in need of humanitarian assistance. Efforts to determine the safety and security of resuming operations in Rann are ongoing. Humanitarian partners are looking at potential contingencies should they resume operations in Rann, including measures to ensure safety and security of staff.

Throughout March, a series of fire incidents were recorded in Damboa, Magumeri (Gajiganna), Monguno, Konduga and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State due to the seasonal dry, hot and windy weather conditions. More than 2,000 shelters, a majority of them temporary or makeshift shelters, were damaged or destroyed further exacerbating the humanitarian needs. Humanitarians swiftly mobilized core relief items, emergency shelter kits and tarpaulins to meet the immediate needs of the affected families. As the dry season continues, measures to mitigate fire outbreaks are a key priority.

In March, 437,515 children aged six months to nine years were vaccinated against measles vaccinations, as part of the second round of the measles vaccination campaign. The campaign was carried out in eight wards of MMC LGA in Borno State. Humanitarians are also screening children for measles across Borno State and carrying out risk communication activities to contain the measles outbreak.

In 2019, the United Nations and partners are appealing for $848 million for 183 projects to be implemented by 69 humanitarian organisations. It is the seventh largest single-country appeal globally. As of 31 March 2019, $51.3 million (6 per cent) of the funds have been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).