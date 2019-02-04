North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan, January 2019 edition (covering 1 - 31 December 2018)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

7.7 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED OF LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2018

6.1 MILLION PEOPLE TARGETED FOR LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE IN 2018

In December, the upsurge in violence continued, in particular in the north and eastern parts of Borno State and parts of Yobe State, affecting hundreds of thousands of civilians. Clashes on 26 December 2018 between Nigerian government forces and non‐state armed groups in Baga town, on the shores of Lake Chad about 200 kilometers north of state capital Maiduguri, triggered massive displacement, with most women, men and children converging on already congested camps or sites for internally displaced people in Maiduguri or Monguno town. A subsequent attempted attack on Monguno on 28 December 2018 exacerbated the situation, generating further displacement amid the uncertainty caused by the clashes.

In November and December, more than 260 humanitarian workers were withdrawn from Kukawa, Monguno and Kala/Balge local government areas, where close to 400,000 people are targeted for humanitarian assistance. By end December, aid workers were still unable to return to Baga, Kukawa, Cross Kauwa and Kekeno towns. The latest hostilities have left tens of thousands of people without access to humanitarian assistance and medical care.

The Inter‐Sector Working Group is drafting a 90 Day Plan to respond to emerging critical leads following this recent spike in forced movements and displacement. The plan will aim to meet the immediate life‐saving needs of the projected 312,000 individuals who are newly displaced, covering seven sectors: Protection, Health, Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition,

WASH, Education, and Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination & Management, within the framework of the existing 2019‐ 2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy.

Humanitarian access impediments increased during this period due to military operations, ongoing hostilities and administrative issues. The humanitarian community is engaging on a regular basis with the Nigerian Armed Forces to de‐ conflict movements and humanitarian activities to ensure life‐saving humanitarian aid can be delivered in a safe manner. The United Nations urges parties to the conflict to enable the work of humanitarian workers, facilitate their access to people in need and afford them protection in line with International Humanitarian Law.

The cholera outbreaks declared between June and September of 2018 in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have ended. The cholera outbreak was contained and finally declared over thanks to the combined efforts of the government and WASH and Health sector partners including national NGOs and community‐based organizations, United Nations agencies, international NGOs, the private sector, and the contributions of individual community members.

The humanitarian community is continuing to prepare for upcoming elections in 2019. The Inter‐Sector Working Group is finalizing an election contingency plan to develop evidence‐based scenarios for direct and indirect consequences of violence and displacement in identified hotspot locations in the north‐east. The plan is underpinned by the humanitarian imperative to reach the most vulnerable people in need of life‐saving assistance, following analysis by the INGO Forum and the North‐ East Peace and Security Network.

Protection partners concluded the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender‐Based Violence Campaign under the localized theme “Breaking the Silence to End to Gender‐based Violence” on 10 December with an event marking International Human Rights Day to promote human rights principles especially for women and girls.

The 2019‐2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy is scheduled to be launched in January 2019, outlining the humanitarian needs and appeals for the coming year. The three‐year strategy includes an annual appeal for $848 million, targeting 6.2 million people in Borno, Admawa and Yobe states. The financial requirement of the 2019 appeal is 20 per cent less than the previous year.

In 2018, to alleviate the suffering of 6.1 million people in dire need of life‐saving aid in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the United Nations and partners appealed for $1.05 billion for 176 projectsto be implemented by 60 humanitarian organisations.

It is the sixth largest single‐country appeal globally. As of the end of 2018, $699 million (67 per cent) of the funds have been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).