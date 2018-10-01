North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan, September 2018 edition (Covering 1 through 31 August 2018)

Operational Overview

Now in its tenth year, the crisis in north‐east Nigeria remains one of the most severe in the world. Since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 27,000 people have been killed in the BAY states, thousands of women and girls abducted and children used as so‐called “suicide” bombers. In 2017, 1462 children (mainly girls) were used as human bombs. In 2018, 43 children were used in attacks in the first six months.

Today 1.83 million people are internally displaced in the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Thousands of new arrivals have been recorded in recent months, largely coming from hard‐to‐reach areas for reasons related to insecurity and military operations. From November 2017 to mid‐August 2018, Borno and Adamawa states have seen the movement of nearly 190,000 individuals (153,000 IDP new arrivals and 36,000 returnees). This exacerbates a situation where vulnerabilities are already on the rise as a result of the rainy season from June to September and resources are already overstretched.

Currently, 41 sites across 12 LGAs in Borno are in ‘high congestion’ status with 285,000 individuals above camp capacity (42,243 in Monguno camps) resulting in the majority of individuals having no access to shelter and forced to sleep in overcrowded shelters or outside.

An estimated 940,000 children aged 6 to 59 months across the BAY states are acutely malnourished, 440,000 with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 500,000 with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). One in every five of these children with SAM and one in every 15 of these children with MAM are at risk of death if their malnutrition remains untreated. The latest data on new arrivals show high levels of humanitarian need, including critical levels of malnutrition. Since mid‐July 2018 more than one in four (26 per cent) of children arriving from inaccessible areas are screening positive for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 48 per cent are screening positive for Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM).

The humanitarian access situation remains challenging in the north‐east. Ongoing hostilities in the northern part of Borno State led to an initial, short term downsizing of humanitarian operations in several locations. Humanitarian partners are still assessing the operational environment, but have started upscaling again. Further, the humanitarian community is engaging on a regular basis with the Nigerian Armed Forces to de‐conflict movements and humanitarian activities to ensure lifesaving humanitarian aid reaches people in need.

The 2019 Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) is underway. The firststate‐level Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) briefing was held in Yola, Adamawa at end August, and will be followed by similar briefings in Yobe and Borno States. As part of the HPC, the HNO supports humanitarian partners in developing a shared understanding of the impact and evolution of a crisis.

The HNO presents a comprehensive analysis of the overall situation and associated needs and informs response planning. Its development is a shared responsibility among all humanitarian partners. Assuch, the objective of the state‐level consultation is to review assessment information, build consensus on the humanitarian situation and identify needs of the affected population to support development of the 2019‐2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

Early recovery activities have taken off in 2018 and are contributing to resilience‐building approaches. Early recovery is underpinned by efforts to better connect humanitarian and development work, within the framework of the New Way of Working. The NWOW will be addressed at the upcoming High‐Level Conference on the Lake Chad Basin next month in Berlin.

To alleviate the suffering of 6.1 million people in dire need of life‐saving aid in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the United Nations and partners appealed for $1.05 billion for 176 projects to be implemented by 60 humanitarian organisations. It is the sixth largest single‐country appeal globally. As of 31 July, $510 million (48.7 per cent) of the funds have been received, according to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS).