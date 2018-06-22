North-East Nigeria: Humanitarian Situation Update - Progress on key activities from the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan, June 2018 Edition (Covering 1 through 31 May 2018)

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

￼￼Now in its ninth year, the crisis in north-east Nigeria remains one of the most severe in the world. In the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 1.7 million persons are internally displaced and human rights violations continue to be reported daily. The food security and nutrition situation remains concerning as conflict continues to limit the amount of land under cultivation and with the lean season underway the situation is set to worsen. The number of people estimated to be facing critical and crisis food and nutrition insecurity levels (IPC 3 and 4) is projected at up to 3 million people until the end of August. Following recent assessments, partners are carrying out a re-targeting exercise in Borno and Yobe to ensure that the most vulnerable people receive food assistance.

Large-scale displacements continue to take place weekly: in the past seven months, since hostilities intensified in the north- east, over 130,000 people have been displaced, sometimes for the second or third time. In May alone, 21,207 people arrived in various locations. Bama, Ngala, Gwoza, Dikwa and Biu in Borno State recorded the highest numbers of new arrivals. These movements present major humanitarian challenges as resources are often already overstretched in the locations in which these civilians arrive. Given that military operations have been announced to continue throughout the 2018 rainy season, these displacement trends are likely to continue until at least the end of August.

To cope, a contingency response plan for expected high levels of displacement due to military operations was developed. The plan aims to ensure the provision of life-saving assistance for about 115,000 IDPs expected to move from hard-to-reach areas and is based on an analysis of response capacities and gaps in key towns of the following local government areas (LGAs): Mobbar, Kukawa, Monguno, Ngala, Kala/Balge, Dikwa, Bama, and Gwoza. The sectors highlighted that $41.7 million is urgently needed to ensure sufficient preparedness and response activities and enable life-saving assistance for these new arrivals, including shelter and non-food items (NFIs), health care, food, water and sanitation, protection and nutrition. Furthermore, resource mobilisation efforts for the Rainy Season Contingency Plan are ongoing: $33.6 million is urgently required to ensure the adequate delivery of assistance to 463,000 people in the locations that are most vulnerable to extreme weather, such as Rann, Baga, Damasak and other locations. In the meantime, the pre-positioning of life-saving items – such as food, seeds, medicines, emergency shelter, non-food items and hygiene kits – has started.

To ensure a strong aid worker presence in the deep field and enhance the effectiveness of the response, five humanitarian hubs with safe accommodation and reliable Internet connectivity are operational in Maiduguri, Gwoza, Bama, Ngala and Dikwa. Another four are underway in Banki, Damasak, Monguno and Rann.

The north-east is currently facing several cholera outbreaks. Following the declaration of cholera outbreaks in Borno State (Kukawa LGA) in February and in Yobe State (Bade, Karasuwa, Yusufari, Bursari and Jakusko LGAs) in March, a third outbreak was declared in Adamawa State (Mubi North and Mubi South LGAs) in May. However, thanks to a timely response in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector and the State authorities, the outbreaks are under control. Surveillance, active case search and hygiene promotion are ongoing along with the chlorination of water sources and the dissemination of awareness-raising materials.

From an early recovery perspective, on 7 and 8 May, the first ever Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum for Regional Cooperation on Stabilisation, Peacebuilding and Sustainable Development was held in Maiduguri. The aim was to promote continuous dialogue and to strengthen coordination and collaboration on cross-border initiatives at the sub-national level around the Lake Chad Basin. In preparation for the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview, data collection for a multi-sector needs assessment will be launched mid-June in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Data analysis is expected to start in July.

Overall, despite the generosity of donors, the humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria is hampered by the lack of funding for the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). As of 31 May, $416.4 million (39.7 per cent) of the needed funds have been received, according to the funding levels reported on the Financial Tracking Service (FTS). For the response to be sustainable and to avoid interruption in life-saving services, it is crucial that additional funding is urgently received across all sectors.