North-East Nigeria Humanitarian Response: What if ...... we fail to respond ?

If humanitarian actors are not able to raise funds and provide aid…

4.3 million people will struggle with hunger

Over 583,42 children-under-five and 269,492 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers will face severe accute and moderate malnutrition, experience medical complications, and be at higher risk of dying because of the inadequate coverage of health services

255,619 children suffering from severe malnutrition will risk dying

2.5 million people will lack access to clean water and sanitation, increasing the risk of COVID-19 and outbreaks of waterbone diseases like cholera spreading across overcrowded camps and host communities

4.5 million will remain without access to basic health services and exposed to killers such as measles, malaria and failed child births

The resurgence of polio will threaten the whole sub-region

4.2 million children will miss out on education, be destabilised and their future will be in jeopardy

800,000 children will be exposed to risks of abductions, kidnappings, forced recruitment into armed groups, enslavement, and use in suicide attacks

1.8 million IDPs currently living in camps, camp-like settings, and within the host communities will lack protection and assistance

Nearly 500,000 IDPs projected to arrive from inaccessible areas will be without life-saving assistance at reception centres

Some 1.6 million returnees with limited services and no access to livelihoods, will be at risk of further displacement

Nearly 2 million people will be at heightened risk of protection-related issues, including continual displacement, violations of rights, exploitation, violence, and abuse