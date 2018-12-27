27 Dec 2018

North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - November 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.98 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Now in its tenth year, the crisis in north-east Nigeria remains among one of the ten most severe in the world. In the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 1.8 million people are internally displaced and human rights violations continue to be reported daily. Over eighty per cent of internally displaced people are in Borno State, the epicenter of the crisis, and over sixty per cent are living in host communities, making it harder to access them with assistance and putting additional pressure on the already stretched resources of these communities.

One in four of the internally displaced people are under five, and 80 per cent are women and children. However, some 1.6 million people have returned home since August 2015, indicating that conditions in some locations have improved. Security constraints continue to pose a major challenge to the timely delivery of assistance.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.