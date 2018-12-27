North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - November 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Now in its tenth year, the crisis in north-east Nigeria remains among one of the ten most severe in the world. In the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 1.8 million people are internally displaced and human rights violations continue to be reported daily. Over eighty per cent of internally displaced people are in Borno State, the epicenter of the crisis, and over sixty per cent are living in host communities, making it harder to access them with assistance and putting additional pressure on the already stretched resources of these communities.

One in four of the internally displaced people are under five, and 80 per cent are women and children. However, some 1.6 million people have returned home since August 2015, indicating that conditions in some locations have improved. Security constraints continue to pose a major challenge to the timely delivery of assistance.