North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - May 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Now in its ninth year, the crisis in north-east Nigeria remains one of the most severe in the world. In the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 1.7 million persons are internally displaced and human rights violations continue to be reported daily. The food security and nutrition situation remains concerning as conflict continues to limit the amount of land under cultivation and with the lean season underway. The number of people estimated to be facing critical and crisis food and nutrition insecurity levels (IPC 3 and 4) is projected at up to 3 million people until the end of August at least.

Insecurity continues to pose major challenges in delivering assistance, especially with the dry season enabling an intensification of hostilities between the Nigerian armed forces and non-state armed groups. Large-scale displacements continue to take place every month and, since October, over 130,000 people have been displaced and are overstretching the resources in the locations where they seek protection.