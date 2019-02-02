North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in Nigeria’s north-east, that has spilled over into the Lake Chad region, is one of the ten most severe humanitarian crises in the world. In 2018 7.7 million people in Nigeria were in need of humanitarian assistance and 6.1 million targeted for humanitarian assistance.

The crisis, in its tenth year, has largely been triggered by a regionalized armed conflict and is first and foremost a protection crisis. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of a conflict that has led to widespread forced displacement and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. Since the start of the conflict, more than 27,000 people have been killed in the BAY states and thousands of women and girls have been abducted.

An upsurge in violence since November, particularly in Monguno, Kukawa and Kala/Balge local government areas, has triggered mass displacement with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing into already overcrowded camps, mainly to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. More than 260 aid workers were withdrawn from these three conflict-affected LGAs since November. The ongoing conflict and ensuing insecurity is impeding humanitarian operations to these areas.