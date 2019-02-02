02 Feb 2019

North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.43 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in Nigeria’s north-east, that has spilled over into the Lake Chad region, is one of the ten most severe humanitarian crises in the world. In 2018 7.7 million people in Nigeria were in need of humanitarian assistance and 6.1 million targeted for humanitarian assistance.

The crisis, in its tenth year, has largely been triggered by a regionalized armed conflict and is first and foremost a protection crisis. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of a conflict that has led to widespread forced displacement and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. Since the start of the conflict, more than 27,000 people have been killed in the BAY states and thousands of women and girls have been abducted.

An upsurge in violence since November, particularly in Monguno, Kukawa and Kala/Balge local government areas, has triggered mass displacement with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing into already overcrowded camps, mainly to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. More than 260 aid workers were withdrawn from these three conflict-affected LGAs since November. The ongoing conflict and ensuing insecurity is impeding humanitarian operations to these areas.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.