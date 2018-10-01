01 Oct 2018

North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - August 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.98 MB)

Situation Overview

Now in its tenth year, the crisis in north-east Nigeria remains one of the most severe in the world. In the three worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 1.8 million people are internally displaced and human rights violations continue to be reported daily. The food security and nutrition situation remains concerning as conflict continues to limit the amount of land under cultivation. Up to 3 million people are estimated to suffer from critical food insecurity in this current lean season, June to September 2018. With the rainy season fully underway, partners are implementing a joint food and agricultural support strategy to support food cultivation and reduce vulnerabilities.

Large-scale displacements continue to take place every month and over 150,000 people are estimated to have newly arrived in various locations since end October 2017, largely as a result of insecurity triggered by military operations against Non-State Armed Groups. As a result resources in many locations are overstretched. Security constraints continue to pose a major challenge to the timely delivery of assistance.

