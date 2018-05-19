19 May 2018

North-east Nigeria: Humanitarian Dashboard (January - April 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 May 2018 View Original
Situation Overview

Now in its ninth year, the humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria remains massive in scale due to ongoing hostilities: 1.7 million persons remain internally displaced in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, human rights violations continue to be reported daily, and the food security situation remains concerning as conflict continues to limit the amount of land under cultivation. Up to 3 million persons are expected to face critical levels of food insecurity during the upcoming lean season (June through September). Insecurity continues to pose major challenges in delivering assistance, especially with the dry season enabling an intensification of hostilities between the Nigerian armed forces and non-state armed groups. Large-scale displacements continue to take place every month and, since October, over 100,000 persons have been displaced. In addition, about 926,000 remain in areas hard to reach for international aid organisations, mostly in Borno State.

