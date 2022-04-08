North-east Nigeria Food Security and Nutrition Crisis

OVERVIEW

After averting catastrophe in 2021, danger looms again for the people of north-east Nigeria if efforts are not sustained. In 2021 humanitarian actors quickly responded to stave off a potentially catastrophic food security and nutrition crisis, resulting largely from protracted conflict. Preliminary results from the latest round of the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis project further deterioration of the food security situation in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states in 2022, where more than 8.4 million people require humanitarian assistance and protection.

The March 2022 CH projects 4.1 million people in need (IPC Phase 3 or above) during the peak of the 2022 lean season, of whom an estimated 587,955 people are projected to be in an emergency situation (Phase 4). According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) acute malnutrition analysis (IPC AMN) from September 2021 - August 2022 the number of acutely malnourished children and women is expected to significantly increase in the year 2022 and further worsen in the lean season. These are anticipated to be the highest levels observed since the emergency period of 2016. The analysis indicates that 1.74 million children aged 6-59 months will need treatment for acute malnutrition in 2022.

Deteriorating food consumption patterns are contributing to the worsening food security and nutrition situation. The March 2022 CH analysis showed severe consumption deficits, extending beyond Borno State, and the February 2022 Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) revealed that 42.1% of households in BAY states had insufficient food intake, as compared to 37.8% at the same period in 2021.

The 2022 HRP is seeking $1.1 billion to support 5.5 million people. $351 million is urgently needed to deliver life-saving food security and nutrition assistance to the most affected people.