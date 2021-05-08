North-East Nigeria: Flash Update #2, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs, Yobe State as of 5 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• A second attack in less than a week by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) occurred in Yobe State, this time in Kanama town, the capital of Yunusari LGA, where an estimated 30,000 people fled for safety.

Kanama is about 35 kilometres from Geidam where the first attack occurred on 23 April and 150,000 people were known to flee to neighbouring towns (see Geidam Flash Update #1).

• Ongoing insecurity in Geidam and Kanama towns, as well as remote locations in Yunusari, Yusufari,

Bursari and Tarmua LGAs, is impeding access to IDPs. The scarcity of resources to respond to needs remains challenging for government and partners.

• Multiple displacements and complex movements are impacting efforts to identify and register many of the IDPs.

• New arrivals in host communities have signalled food, NFI, shelter,

WASH, health and protection services among the most urgent needs. The majority of those displaced are women and children who face grave protection risks across transit and hosting sites, with several children unaccompanied and family members still missing.

• The Yobe State Government, humanitarian partners, civil society organisations and host communities continue to provide critical life-saving assistance to IDPs, some repurposing resources earmarked for other programmes to facilitate rapid response to emergency needs.

• Resource mobilisation efforts by State Government and partners are ongoing to ramp up life-saving response, especially as resources of host communities rapidly deplete due to the influx of IDPs. OCHA is supporting State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to roll out LGA-level mechanisms to intensify response and identify/register the most vulnerable groups for priority assistance.

Situation Overview

Rising attacks by NSAG operatives continue to trigger mass displacement of civilians across communities in northern Yobe. Barely a week after an estimated 150,000 residents of Geidam town fled their homes, NSAG launched repeated attacks on Kanama town, a distance of about 35 kilometres, displacing almost the entire civilian population of about 30,000 people. Attacks on Kanama, which started on 29 April, were still ongoing as of 5 May with large-sale destruction of private and public property and critical infrastructure. Most of the displaced people are taking shelter in host communities across Yunusari, Bade, Damaturu, Nguru LGAs in Yobe while others are either still in transit or have crossed to neighbouring states including Bauchi and Borno.

The conditions of the displaced people, the majority of whom are women and children, remain dire with food, NFI, shelter, WASH and health services among priority needs. Multiple displacements and complex movements, including in and out of Geidam town to monitor the situation and to some remote locations in search of assistance and services are impacting efforts to identify and register many of the IDPs.

Needs

Increasing influx of IDPs into unprepared and under resourced host communities continues to add pressure to communal/shared facilities across these communities. New arrivals in host communities across Yunusari, Yusufari, Gashua and Damatru have signalled food, NFI, shelter, WASH, health and protection services among the most urgent needs. There are increased protection risks for women and children housed in transit locations and hosting areas as several cases of missing family members and unaccompanied minors and child-headed families were reported.