Nigeria

North-east Nigeria: Flash Update #2, Damasak Town, Mobbar LGA 14 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second clashes occurred on the night of Tue 13 April, and a third clash is continuing on Wed 14 April

  • Since the first attacks, reports of NSAGs conducting direct door-to-door search for humanitarian workers and offices

  • Increased insecurity over the last months in towns of Borno State diminish the ability for humanitarian operations to continue effectively forcing a reduced, footprint, in Dikwa, Monguno, Ngala and, now Damasak

  • The HC in Nigeria issued a Statement on the attack against aid facilities in Damasak on 11 April 2021

Situation Overview

On 13 April 2021 at about 1700hrs non-state armed group (NSAG) continued their attack on the Nigerian Armed Forces in Damasak. This is the second attack on the town in less than three days. In addition to the humanitarian and civilian assets destroyed, other humanitarian facilities, government infrastructure, and houses of community leader and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) commander were also a target.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content