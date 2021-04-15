North-east Nigeria: Flash Update #2, Damasak Town, Mobbar LGA 14 April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Second clashes occurred on the night of Tue 13 April, and a third clash is continuing on Wed 14 April

Since the first attacks, reports of NSAGs conducting direct door-to-door search for humanitarian workers and offices

Increased insecurity over the last months in towns of Borno State diminish the ability for humanitarian operations to continue effectively forcing a reduced, footprint, in Dikwa, Monguno, Ngala and, now Damasak

The HC in Nigeria issued a Statement on the attack against aid facilities in Damasak on 11 April 2021

Situation Overview

On 13 April 2021 at about 1700hrs non-state armed group (NSAG) continued their attack on the Nigerian Armed Forces in Damasak. This is the second attack on the town in less than three days. In addition to the humanitarian and civilian assets destroyed, other humanitarian facilities, government infrastructure, and houses of community leader and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) commander were also a target.