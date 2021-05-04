North-East Nigeria: Flash Update #1 Geidam LGA, Yobe State As of 1 May 2021

Highlights

• Up to 150,000 civilians have fled Geidam town, Yobe State, after multiple attacks occurred since 23 April 2021, targeting communities and forcing almost the entire population of the town to seek safety.

• Many IDPs are in transit along routes leading to neighbouring towns in northern Yobe in Yunusari, Yusufari, Muzugun, Gashua, Nguru and its state capital, Damaturu. The state government is ensuring IDPs in transit locations, and host communities are supported, while efforts continue to contain the safety and security of Geidam town.

• SEMA has mobilised local authorities and community leaders in their respective LGAs to support the response.

• The Governor of Yobe State summoned an Emergency Security Meeting on 27 April, attended by government members, critical stakeholders including traditional rulers, where he highlighted the increased presence of NSAGs in the state.

• An inter-agency emergency coordination centre (ECC) has been established in Gashua, Bade LGA, to facilitate and monitor response operations.

• Host community households, religious groups, and volunteers are providing the first line of support to the displaced persons including shelter, cooked meals, water, sleeping mats and other basic needs.

• A rapid assessment team from OCHA, with support from the government and partners, arrived in Gashua on 28 April to provide first-hand information on sector priorities.