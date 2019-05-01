North-East Nigeria Fact Sheet, March 2019

The security situation in North-East Nigeria remained generally fluid and unpredictable during the month of March.

Dozens of Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) incidents were recorded. They ranged from suicide bombings to armed attacks against military and civilian infrastructure. Even though the military had made further efforts in the government-led counter-insurgency measures, indiscriminate attacks resulted to further population displacements, death and destruction of property. Access to affected populations was also a challenge for humanitarian workers as the only means of transport is the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) which is usually overbooked due to huge demands from UN/humanitarian agencies delivering protection and assistance in the deep field. The situation makes deep field monitoring unpredictable.

UNHCR has made progress in the establishment of field presence in Bama, Banki, Gwoza, Ngala, Damasak and Monguno and the recruitment of staff to be deployed to those locations is underway. Pulka will continue to be covered from Maiduguri until a Humanitarian Hub is established as per the UN Security Management System guidelines.

Country Strategy

The overarching objective of UNHCR North-East Nigeria strategy is protection and solutionsdriven for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees including Nigerian refugees from neighboring Lake Chad Basin (LCB) countries. Because it is largely an IDP Operation, UNHCR’s interventions are done within the context of inter-agency collaboration.

UNHCR leads the Protection Sector, and co-leads the Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM)/Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFIs) Sector. The support being provided responds to the critical protection and assistance needs of communities affected by activities of the Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Those interventions are based on five core strategic directions - protection, response, inclusion, empowerment, and solution.

Working with Partners

To help UNHCR implement its protection and material assistance for the affected population, the agency works with a wide range of Government, UN and NGO partners in the three states.

UNHCR offices in the three states also collaborate sister UN agencies and an array of other humanitarian actors working together to provide protection and life-saving support to the affected population in affected communities.

Government partners: Ministry of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (MRRR);

State Emergency Management (SEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),

State Ministry of Women Affairs; Ministry of Justice UN sister-Agencies: UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UN-Women, UNOCHA, FAO, IOM, WHO, International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs): INTERSOS – ITALY; Family Health International (FHI360)

National Non-Governmental Organisations: Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); American University of Nigeria (AUN); Borno Women Development Initiative (BOWDI); SALIENT Humanitarian Organization (SALIENT); National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); Grassroots Initiative for Strengthening community Resilience (GISCOR) and Center for Caring, Empowerment and Peace Initiatives (CCEPI); CARITAS Nigeria.