North-East Nigeria Fact Sheet, 31 July 2019

1,200 Temporary shelters rehabilitated to host 2,400 IDPs families.

106 awareness raising and sensitization on nondiscrimination and peaceful coexistence reached 8,078 IDPs, returnees and host communities.

UNHCR supports the issuance of over 10,000 certificates of indigene for internally displaced persons and returnees in the States of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Operational context

The general security situation in the Northeast of Nigeria remains largely volatile and prone to rapid deterioration. A significant number of local clashes between government forces and Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) were observed this month in settlements around Maiduguri, Bama, Konduga and Nganzai LGAs. Although NSAG did not attempt to infiltrate the city of Maiduguri, their actions were seemingly aimed at looting logistics from private dwellings and camps. The hostilities caused displacement and casualties among the civilian population with new arrivals observed in camps. Current tendency suggests NSAG activities will continue to target settlements and camps for logistics which will further pose threats to civilians leading to further displacement.

Another tendency of NSAG is to resort to retaliatory actions and exemplary punishments against population opposing them or cooperating with the government as witnessed in Ngazai LGA on 27 July, when NSAG, approached village Badu Kuluwu (80 km North of Maiduguri), Borno state, and opened fire against civilians, who reportly were returning to the village after funerals. As reported over 60 civilians were killed, and many were wounded while whereabouts of an unspecified number of civilians have not been established after the attack. The incident was preceded by a raid of a community defense group, notably local hunters, who following a tip-off about NSAG gathering in a certain village went to the area and killed 12 NSAG elements. As such, instances of deliberate killings of civilians in areas under control of both Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal Jihad (JAS) is expected to persist. Humanitarian Staff from ACF who were abducted are still being held captive.

In Adamawa State, other security challenges like kidnappings, inter-communal farmers-herders conflicts, and Communal clashes have sprung up in recent times. Joint security operations, the state, and local government have taken decisive measures to establish a secure environment in the affected areas.