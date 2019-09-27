North-East Nigeria Fact Sheet, 31 August 2019

UNHCR supported the issuance of 20,880 birth certificates for internally displaced persons and returnees in the State of Borno to prevent statelessness.

71 awareness raising and sensitization sessions human rights, and peaceful coexistence reached 8,215 IDPs, returnees and host communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

6,854 women and girls of reproductive age received dignity kits to cover their need for six months in Borno State.

Operational context

Significant number of attacks and localized clashes between government forces and Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) were observed in settlements around Maiduguri, Bama and Nganzai LGAs the past months. The security situation has generated much concern especially with the attempted attack on a humanitarian hub and an incident involving a Person Borne Improvise Explosive Device (PBIED). On 18 August, there was a thwarted attempt to infiltrate the UN Humanitarian hub housing the humanitarian workers in Banki, Bama LGA just a week earlier on 11 August 2019, at Ngwom, Marte LGA, and 15Kms from Maiduguri a PBIED was used to attack the IDP camp killing the assailant and wounding some IDPs in the camp.

Additionally, 17 more attacks were reported including an attempted truncating of main supply routes to the liberated locations. In Rann, the security situation is reported to have improved due to the trench dug around the town by the military. In addition to thwarting attacks by the NSAG, the military also conducts monitoring of Civilian Joint Task-Force (CJTF) activities in the absence of civil administration to deter acts of right abuse of persons of concern (PoCs). In Adamawa and Yobe States, security situation has remained calm with only one reported kidnapping for ransom in Mubi. In Adamawa State, other security challenges like kidnappings, inter-communal farmers-herders conflicts, and Communal clashes have sprung up in recent times. Joint security operations, the state, and local government have taken decisive measures to establish a secure environment in the affected areas.

