North-East Nigeria Fact Sheet, 30 September 2019

UNHCR supported the issuance of 70,000 civil documentation for internally displaced persons and returnees in the State of Borno to prevent statelessness.

UNHCR conducted 121 awareness raising and sensitization sessions on human rights, and peaceful coexistence for 12,153 IDPs, returnees and host communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

UNHCR provided dignity kits to 7,200 women and girls of reproductive age covering their needs for six months.

Operational context

The security situation during the reporting period remains unpredictable and volatile with major incidents recorded in Borno and Yobe States. Several of the reported incidents have impacted humanitarian programme delivery this month. Deadly incidents on the Damaturu – Biu Road indicated a heightened presence of NSAGs. These incidents targeted both the Security Forces and civilians utilizing the route. Another major incident recorded during the reporting period was the killing of a humanitarian worker. The staff killed was reportedly one of the six staff of the INGO Action Contre la Faim abducted on 18 July 2019 at Kinnari village Mobbar LGA Borno State. The majority of incidents that occured during this reporting period highlight the risks associated with road travel in the Northeast.

Over the past few months, government forces have alluded to humanitarian organizations’ support to NSAG elements, namely providing food items and medicines. Under such circumstances, there is a likelihood that government forces will impose tighter measures over the transportation and distribution of aid items by UN agencies, INGOs and local NGOs. These measures will impede the delivery of humanitarian programmes to the vulnerable population.