North East Nigeria Emergency Operations: Situation Report (July – August 2018)

** HUMANITARIAN SITUATION OVERVIEW**

As the crisis in north-east Nigeria enters its ninth year, highlevels of infrastructural damage and limited access to basic services has left millions of vulnerable people in dire need of food, water, shelter, health, education, livelihood and protection assistance. Under Nigeria’s Humanitarian Response Plan, the humanitarian community is responding to the needs of 6.1 million affected people in 2018. Humanitarian needs, however, continue to grow: recent DTM assessments indicate 1,926,748 people are displaced, up from 1.7 million at the start of the year. The continued influx of new arrivals into various locations further demonstrates the volatile security situation and vulnerable living conditions in conflict affected states.

According to IOMs Emergency Tracking Tool, 2,369 individuals were moved into locations accessible by humanitarian actors in the last week of August alone

In addition to unpredictable population movements, humanitarian activities are challenged by ongoing hostilities and weather related incidents, which hinder humanitarian access and exacerbate already vulnerable conditions.

Under these complex circumstances, IOM continues to provide lifesaving shelter, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Non-Food Items (NFI), Camp Coordination And Camp Management (CCCM) livelihood, Capacity Building and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) assistance to affected communities. Since the beginning of 2018, IOM has reached 85,575 individuals through shelter interventions; 46,983 individuals through NFI distributions; 693,486 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with CCCM support; 356,241 individuals with MHPSS support; and 64,700 individuals with WASH services. The Organization has also biometrically registered 1,863,907 individuals.