01 Jul 2019

North-East Nigeria: Education Sector Humanitarian Response Plan Dashboard - May 2019

UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster
Published on 31 May 2019
The sector strategy aims to provide Improved learning and resilience of children/ youth affected by crisis in North East Nigeria through equitable access to quality education in safe, inclusive and protective learning spaces.

Creative and innovative mechanisms to support teachers are being explored to ensure quality teaching and learning in collaboration with state agencies ministries of education and other relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

