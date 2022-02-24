North East Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group Newsletter - Issue 4, October - December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 HRP: ACHIEVEMENTS, FACTS AND FIGURES, OVERVIEW OF THE HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT 2022, NIGERIA HOSTS 4TH ICSSD, COORDINATION AT STATE LEVEL: IMPACTS AND CHALLENGES, HOW UMMUL RETURNED TO SCHOOL.

As part of the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview the education sector estimated 1.2 million conflict-affected boys and girls were estimated to be in need of access to basic quality education in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Due to the sector’s capacity, 1 million of the children were targeted for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

The sector also planned to train approximately 20,000 teachers in psychosocial support and pedagogy. In order to bridge the gap in infrastructure, the sector through is partners planned to construct, rehabilitate or re-open 2,619 temporary learning spaces/classrooms.

Partners reported the activities they implemented in line with the sector HRP on the sector online monthly 5Ws reporting tool (reporthub.org).

At the end of the 2021 humanitarian response year, the sector through 44 partners (6 Government, 25 NNGO, 11 INGO and 2 UN) reached 1.7 million conflict-affected boys, girls reached, including teachers/volunteers trained. Most of the beneficiaries reached by EiEWG partners, 69%, are in Borno State, about a quarter, 24%, in Adamawa State and only 6% in Yobe State.

Over 580,000 conflict-affected out-of-school children (3-17 years) were provided with improved access to basic quality education through the learning center/school.

A total of 495 temporary learning spaces/Classrooms were constructed, rehabilitated or equipped and 881,142 children (441,130 girls, 440,332 boys) received learning materials including ECD kits.

Education sector partners trained a total of 17,078 teachers (8,706 female, 8,372 male) in psychosocial support and pedagogy, while 576 SBMC members were trained in school-based management.

According to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix Round 37, there are 874,000 school-aged Internally Displaced Persons and an estimated 486,000 of them are out-of-school.