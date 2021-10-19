North East Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group Newsletter - Issue 3, July - September 2021

Highlights

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT OF EDUCATION IN YOBE

Commemoration: Protection of Education from Attack during 9 September commemoration

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Schools in Adamawa

Joint Education Needs Assessment 2021

NATIONAL ORGANIZATION IN EIE: ROLE, ACHIEVEMENT, CHALLENGES

Commitment, Policy and Practice: Implementing the Safe Schools Declaration

USAID is Strengthening Opportunities to Learn in Northern Nigeria

Domesticating the Safe Schools Declaration will protect schools from attacks – Nguyen

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT OF EDUCATION IN YOBE

Security; The conflict between the Armed Opposition Groups (AOGs) and the Nigeria Security operatives in Northeast Nigerian States of Borno Adamawa and Yobe continue to adversely affect the living conditions of the people in the region. Despite the noticeable degradation of the Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs), communities in some parts of Yobe state continue suffer from violent attacks by insurgents, resulting in displacements of populations to relatively safer locations. Schools remain one of the mostly targeted areas for destruction whenever such attacks occur, especially in towns and villages bordering with Borno state to the south as well as Niger republic by the northern axis of the state, thereby making them inhabitable and unsafe for learning, in addition to resultant loss of valuable school assets including teaching and learning materials. Teachers' well-being and professional development are also adversely affected by this scenario leading to diminishing ability to deliver quality instructions due to frustrations of displacement and traumatic experiences of the violent attacks by the AOGs. Furthermore, access to education for school age children continues to be threatened and, in some cases, became impossible in the affected locations. The experiences of violent conflicts also negatively impact on the psychosocial well-being of the children thereby affecting their cognitive abilities to achieving positive learning outcomes. This situation has also led to decreasing demand for education and the willingness of parents to send their wards to schools due mainly to the security risks involved, which further results in increasing number of out of school children in the state.