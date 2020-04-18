North-East Nigeria - Deadly fire outbreak (DG ECHO, IOM, Cadre Harmonisé) (ECHO Daily Flash 18 April 2020)

A fire in an overcrowded camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ngala, Borno State, killed fourteen people and many people were wounded.

Borno state has witnessed a high number of fire outbreaks affecting IDP camps during the current dry season.

These fire incidents highlight the acute living conditions, which will likely rise in light of the deteriorating security and food situation. Moreover, it will be complicated by the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently more than 2 million IDPs are in North-East Nigeria. By the summer of 2020, about 3.7 million are expected to be food insecure (an increase of 128% since summer 2019). Hundreds of thousands of these people are in areas inaccessible to humanitarian actors.