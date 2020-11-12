North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Update (As of 8th November 2020)

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

As of 8 th November 2020, a total of 1,094 confirmed cases have been recorded including 63 deaths, 14 active cases and 1,020 recoveries in the three states.

BORNO

• 1 confirmed case was reported for week 45 and there was no death recorded. 1 patient was discharged.

• 460 samples were collected in week 45 as against 347 in the preceding week.

ADAMAWA

• No confirmed case was reported for week 45.

• 54 samples were collected within the week. Total samples pending for testing is 236.

YOBE

• 3 new confirmed cases were reported in week 45.

• No COVID-19 related mortality was recorded for 24 consecutive weeks.

• 230 samples were collected in week 45, out of which 192 samples tested negative while 35 results are pending.